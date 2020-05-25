Queen's Brian May 'grateful' after recovering from 'small heart attack'

Brian May has been having a rough time. Earlier this month, the legendary Queen guitarist made headlines with the revelation that he had torn his butt muscles in a gardening mishap. On Monday, May posted an Instagram video in which he explained the real cause of his pain — and how it led to a small heart attack.

According to May, the gardening accident left him in debilitating pain. When he went in for a check-up, doctors found a tear in his gluteus maximus and assumed that must be the cause. But an MRI on his lower spine uncovered the real problem: A compressed sciatic nerve. This explanation fits May's background as a lifelong musician.

"Why did those discs in my spine get so squished?" May wrote in the Instagram caption for the video. "Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it!"

With the truth uncovered, May's doctors now knew how to properly treat his ailment. Unfortunately there was one more wrinkle in the saga when May had a "small" heart attack that entailed "about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness and that feeling in the arms and sweating." With three new stents put in to treat that, May sounds like he's on the up and up.

"I’m incredibly grateful that I now have a life to lead again," May said to conclude his Instagram video. "I was actually very near death because of this, but the pain that I had was from something completely different, it’s funny how things work. I’m good; I’m here; and I’m ready to rock."

Watch the video above for the full story.