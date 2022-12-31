"I will do my very best to be worthy."

Watch Queen's Brian May celebrate his new knighthood: 'Thank you and much love from Sir Bri'

Brian May is going from a member of Queen to an actual knight.

The guitarist and rock legend posted a video on Instagram Friday thanking fans for their love and support after news broke that he had officially received knighthood as part of King Charles III's very first New Year Honours list.

"Thank you so much for all your messages of congratulations following the announcement of my knighthood," May said in the clip. "I'm very thrilled and very touched by the love that's come from you, and the support. I will do my very best to be worthy."

Signing off with a happy salute, May concluded, "For now, goodnight and thank you and much love from Sir Bri."

The musician also took a moment to poke some fun at his new official title in the post's caption. "Cheers, all! Sir Bri," he wrote. "OK… if you want to be formal… Dr. Sir Brian Harold May, CBE." Not too shabby!

May was among 1,100 honorees included in this year's list, which was published in the royal family's official newspaper, The Gazette, on Friday. The outlet described him as a "musician, songwriter, and animal welfare advocate," recognizing May for his "services to music and charity."

Brian May Queen guitarist Brian May is now a knight.

When he's not shredding away on some of the most iconic songs in music history and being a literal astrophysicist, May is indeed known as an animal rights activist. In 2010, he founded the Save Me Trust to protect wildlife, and has used his platform to condemn badger culling and fox hunting in recent years.

In addition to his newly minted knighthood, the guitarist — who performed at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Concert earlier this year — previously received the title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2005.

