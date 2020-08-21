Queen + Adam Lambert to release their first live album this fall

Don't stop them now, they're having such a good time...

After hundreds of performances around the world since Adam Lambert and Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor first performed together in 2009, the rock group is releasing a live album.

Queen+Adam Lambert Live Around the World will be available worldwide on Oct. 2, including on vinyl and with a DVD and Blu-ray option showcasing some of the live performances. The album will feature 20 tracks, a compilation of highlights from their world tours as selected by Taylor, May, and Lambert from over 200 shows. The album will also include the entirety of one of their final live performances before the lockdown, the 22-minute Fire Fight Australia benefit, in which they played Queen's original 1985 Live Aid set in full.

The DVD and Blu-ray edition also comes with bonus performance footage, including a drum battle between Taylor and his son Rufus, as well as Brian May's "Last Horizon" guitar solo.

Lambert first announced the news to fans over social media with an accompanying hype video. "When we couldn’t tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a Live album just felt right," Lambert said in a statement. "It’s the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favorite performances over the past seven years."

?s=20

In the wake of 27 canceled tour dates across the U.K. and Europe due to the global pandemic, Lambert and Queen were looking for a way to connect with disappointed fans.

After featuring tour highlights from live shows in a YouTube special, they realized they might have material to work with. “We hadn’t really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring,” said Taylor in a statement. “We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”

"As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last 7 years with our brother Adam Lambert," May added. "As you watch and listen to these tracks you’ll be journeying all around the world with us, and experiencing a complete virtual live set.”

Check out the tracklist below.

Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around the World

CD/VINYL TRACKLIST

"Tear It Up" (May) — The O2, London, U.K., 02/07/2018

"Now I'm Here" (May) — Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

"Another One Bites the Dust" (Deacon) — Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

"Fat Bottomed Girls ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" (May) — American Airlines Center, Dallas, U.S.A., 2019

"Don't Stop Me Now" (Mercury) — Rock in Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

"I Want to Break Free" (Deacon) — Rock in Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016

"Somebody to Love" (Mercury) — Isle of Wight Festival, U.K., 2016

"Love Kills - The Ballad" (Mercury/Moroder) — iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, U.S.A., 2014

"I Was Born to Love You" (Mercury) — Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014

"Under Pressure" (Queen/Bowie) — Global Citizen Festival, New York, U.S.A., 2019

"Who Wants to Live Forever" (May) — Isle of Wight Festival, U.K., 2016

"The Show Must Go On" (Queen) — The O2, London, U.K., 04/07/2018

"Love of My Life" (Mercury) — The O2, London, U.K., 02/07/2018

"Bohemian Rhapsody" (Mercury) — Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Radio Ga Ga" (Taylor) — Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Ay-Ohs" (Mercury) — Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Hammer to Fall" (May) — Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" (Mercury) — Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"We Will Rock You" (May) — Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020

"We Are the Champions" (Mercury) — Fire Fight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020