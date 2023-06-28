Bob Marley, James Brown. Bill Stephney loved the Clash, and we just poured it all in the blender because we knew that hip-hop was a culmination of records. From the Rolling Stones to the O'Jays, there was sights, sounds, bits and pieces, especially live. That's why with It Takes a Nation of Millions…, we wanted to say hip-hop is not just in the United States. The first words you hear are from London. We also wanted you to know that hip-hop at its best is a live performance. That's why we cut excerpts from our live performance over in London… New Yorkers will always pride themselves on being the next step ahead, but we threw it back at New York and everywhere else like, "Well, you all are actually behind because this is the new movement, and it's got power and speed." I think that's the first two things that It Takes a Nation… signify. A: It happened in London. And B: It was live at a concert that you wasn't at.