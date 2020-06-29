Public Enemy remixes 'Fight the Power' for 2020 with Nas, YG, and more at BET Awards

Public Enemy is once again calling on fans to "Fight the Power," dropping a 2020 remix of the classic protest song with help from Nas, YG, Rapsody, and the Roots' Black Thought and Questlove to kick off the virtual BET Awards on Sunday.

The updated 1989 track, originally created for Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing, includes modern references like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brook, three African Americans killed by white officers in separate incidents.

Chuck D opened the performance at the award show, which is airing virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns, before handing it over to Nas, who channeled Black Panther co-founder Huey Newton. The visuals also included footage from recent protests and events.

The new lyrics include: "George killed for a 20/Think about it, that’s 2000 pennies/The value of black life/The cost of going to Wendy’s/For a four-quarter burger, ending in murder/Fight for Breonna/And the pain of her mother"

Public Enemy recently dropped the new single "State of the Union (STFU)," which blasted President Donald Trump. Without mentioning the president by name, the track compared the Trump administration to Nazi Germany and urged the country to vote him out of office.

The 2020 BET Awards honors the best Black talent in sports, music, films, and more. Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, and LeBron James have already grabbed trophies tonight.