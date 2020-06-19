Public Enemy drop fiery anti-Trump single 'State of the Union (STFU)'

Public Enemy seems to have patched things up — they're back with a new, classically Public Enemy track.

The outspoken hip hop group dropped a new single, "State of the Union (STFU)," blasting President Donald Trump. Without mentioning the president by name, the song compares Trump's administration to Nazi Germany and urges the country to vote him out of office. The song and music video (above) also allude to police brutality against black people ("Here's another scare / Keep them hands in the air / Better not breathe / You dare not dare"), with the video featuring footage of Rayshard Brooks' killing by an Atlanta police officer.

“Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side. But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change,” frontman Chuck D said in a statement. “Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, ‘cause it does.”

The song is available to download for free on Public Enemy's website, as well as to stream on all major streaming services.

Public Enemy made headlines earlier this year due to an apparent feud between founding members Chuck and Flavor Flav after Chuck announced the group would perform at a Bernie Sanders rally. Chuck later said the spat was a hoax intended to promote new music, though Flav claimed he had nothing to do with it.

You can watch the "State of the Union" video above.