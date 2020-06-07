Prince’s estate shares his statement condemning ‘intolerance’ on singer’s birthday

Even though he's not with us anymore, Prince's voice was still heard when the late artist's estate shared his handwritten message condemning "intolerance" on Sunday, which would have been his 62nd birthday.

"Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of 'Love 4 One Another,' Prince's official Instagram account posted on June 7. "In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today."

The note reads, "Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE."

Prince's message rings particularly true in these current times, as protests for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and more African Americans killed by police, have shown no signs of stopping since they were ignited following Floyd's death on May 25. Floyd died after a white cop knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes in Minneapolis. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, and more have taken to the streets with protestors to demand justice and change.

The Minneapolis-bred singer had previously used his platform to speak up about intolerance and racial inequality. In 2015, he released the song "Baltimore," which commemorated Freddie Gray's death at the hands of Baltimore police. He also headlined the Dance Rally 4 Peace event at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota that same year.

Watch the music video for "Baltimore," released Sunday, below.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.