Prince's estate worth reported $156.4 million in final valuation

The agreement comes after nearly six years of legal quarrels.

After six years of legal quarrels, all parties have agreed on a value for legendary singer Prince's estate.

The Internal Revenue Service and the estate's administrator, Comerica Bank and Trust, have agreed to a value of $156.4 million, a figure that the heirs to the estate have also accepted, according to Minnesota's Star Tribune.

The final valuation exceeds the $82.3 million valuation initially submitted by Comerica. The IRS determined earlier this year that executors of the pop icon's estate undervalued it by 50 percent, estimating $163.2 million instead in court filings.

EW has reached out to the IRS, the attorneys representing the estate, and Comerica Bank and Trust for comment.

Prince headlines the main stage on the last day of Hop Farm Festival on July 3, 2011 in Paddock Wood, United Kingdom. Prince's estate worth $156.4 million in final valuation | Credit: Neil Lupin/Redferns/Getty

Prince died in April 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota at age 57. He did not leave a will, leaving his sister Tyka Nelson and five other half-siblings claims over his estate.

The estate will be divided between three of Prince's oldest siblings and Primary Wave, an independent music publishing and talent management company that purchased the interests of the music icon's younger siblings, according to the Star Tribune.

The IRS and Comerica settled on the real-estate portion of Prince's estate last spring, but still had to contend with trickier valuations of more abstract assets, including rights to Prince's music. Comerica initially requested a trial over the valuation issues, but called the $156.4 million settlement "fair and reasonable" on Friday.

Had Comerica and the IRS gone to trial, the settlement decision would have been prolonged, resulting in more legal fees for the estate; Sharon Nelson, one of Prince's half-siblings, previously lambasted Comerica over their "thousands of court filings" that cost the estate "millions in legal fees" while speaking to Billboard in 2019.