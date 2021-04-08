Previously unreleased Prince album Welcome 2 America to debut July 30
Six years after Prince's death, the world will finally be able to listen to new music.
The Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings announced today that a previously unreleased Prince album, Welcome 2 America, will debut on July 30.
According to a press release, Welcome 2 America is "a powerful creative statement that documents Prince's concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice." The title track has Prince delivering "a searing, spoken-word soliloquy set to music about golden parachutes, the superficial nature of social media, reality TV-fueled celebrity culture, and corporate monopolies in the music industry, ultimately concluding that America is the 'Land of the free / home of the slave.'"
In 2010, Prince performed in several U.S. cities on a concert tour of the same name, but the album has gone unreleased until now. The Deluxe Edition of Welcome 2 America will include an unreleased Prince concert from the singer's April 28, 2011 show at The Forum in California.
You can listen to the title track now on streaming platforms and pre-order the album here.
