Previously unreleased Prince album Welcome 2 America to debut July 30

Six years after Prince's death, the world will finally be able to listen to new music.

The Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings announced today that a previously unreleased Prince album, Welcome 2 America, will debut on July 30.

According to a press release, Welcome 2 America is "a powerful creative statement that documents Prince's concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice." The title track has Prince delivering "a searing, spoken-word soliloquy set to music about golden parachutes, the superficial nature of social media, reality TV-fueled celebrity culture, and corporate monopolies in the music industry, ultimately concluding that America is the 'Land of the free / home of the slave.'"

In 2010, Prince performed in several U.S. cities on a concert tour of the same name, but the album has gone unreleased until now. The Deluxe Edition of Welcome 2 America will include an unreleased Prince concert from the singer's April 28, 2011 show at The Forum in California.