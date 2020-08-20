As part of the Democratic National Convention's #TeamJoeSings series, the frontman performed a selection of songs and dedicated one to the postal service.

The Postal Service and the postal service have aligned.

On Wednesday, Ben Gibbard, of both the bands The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, performed the song “Such Great Heights” to show his support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the USPS.

As part of the Democratic National Convention's #TeamJoeSings series, Gibbard performed a number of songs on his acoustic guitar over YouTube, including Death Cab's "Northern Lights," before dedicating "Such Great Heights" to the postal service. USPS has recently been in the news amid concerns over cuts to the agency ahead of the 2020 presidential election in November when many will be casting ballots by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's an honor to be here and support Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," said the frontman. "And I think more than any election in my lifetime, this one is of paramount importance... and one of the many institutions outside of democracy that's very core, that's under fire is that of the United States Postal Service."

Gibbard went on to share how integral a part the USPS played in the formation of his band, The Postal Service, detailing how he and bandmate, Jimmy Tamborello would send CDs to each other while recording their 2003 album Give Up, since they were living in different cities at the time. “I think in the midst of this global pandemic nothing is more important than being able to vote safely and securely,” he added. “Vote-by-mail has shown to do that over and over and over again in my home state of Washington.”

