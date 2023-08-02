Post Malone says he writes his best lyrics on shrooms and on the toilet

Inspiration can strike in the most unlikely places. Case in point: rapper Post Malone, who told Howard Stern last year that he writes many of his hit songs on the toilet.

Turns out, he wasn't kidding. Malone has explained his creative process in a new interview with Alex Cooper for Call Her Daddy podcast. "Sometimes I'll bring a guitar in there," he revealed to the host. "I mean, all the best lyrics are written on the s----er. One-hundred percent."

Post Malone performs at Mt Smart Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. Post Malone | Credit: Dave Simpson/WireImage

But that's not all Malone discussed regarding how he gets in the zone for songwriting. He also credited magic mushrooms for producing his best lyrics. To which Cooper replied, "Are these two things together or are they separate ventures?"

The answer, apparently, is both.

"They are separate ventures, but I've never even thought about it that way because I've had some of the meanest s---s in my entire life off shrooms and beer," Malone said. "It'd be beer and shrooms for like four days and not eating anything. And I will be like, 'Guys, I'm gonna die right now...' I lost like 10 pounds from this one trip."

But not all of the rapper's toilet time is as creatively productive. He also told Cooper that while he's on the john he sends selfies to friends, occasionally FaceTimes with his manager, or does online shopping — though that last activity has lead to complications.

"Everybody thinks every order I place is fake," Malone said. "They call me and they're like, 'Hey, we've had a lot of fraud.' Little do they know I'm totally on the can and I have to run like a white noise machine or a little bit of water and I have to specifically get up and turn it off and then sit back down just so they don't think, like, I'm in the bathroom. But if you're on speakerphone, you can definitely tell if someone's in the bathroom."

Cooper concluded, "It's always such a pleasure to sit down with people because you never know where an interview's gonna go."

Malone's new album, Austin, is out now. Watch the full interview above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.