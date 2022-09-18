Post Malone gives health update after injuring his ribs on stage: 'Everything's good'

The singer and rapper received medical treatment and is on the mend after falling over an open hole mid-performance and bruising his ribs.

Post Malone is on the mend after a brutal onstage fall.

The rapper and singer, real name Austin Post, said he received medical treatment and pain medication at a hospital after he tripped on an uncovered hole, which was used to lower his guitar, on stage during his concert at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday night.

"Thank you for putting up with my dumb ass," Malone said in a video shared on Twitter Sunday. "Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand, it goes down. There's this big ass hole so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my ass... winded me pretty good."

Noting that he just returned from the hospital, Malone assured fans that "everything's good" and "we can keep kicking ass on the tour." The singer was apologetic to concert-goers: "Thanks so much for coming to the show," he said. "Next time I'm around, I'll we're going to do a two hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs."

During a performance of "Circles," the Grammy-nominated artist tripped on the hole and fell hard on his ribs. He laid on the stage for several minutes as medics rushed to his aid. He was escorted off the stage, and after a few minutes, returned and, like a true "Rockstar," resumed his abbreviated set that included "Rockstar" and "Cooped Up." He held his ribs and visibly winced at times, according to attendees on social media.

Malone's manager Dre London confirmed that his ribs were bruised, but fortunately not broken. "Thank you everyone for all your well wishes!" London wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two backstage. "In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show! I truly don't know any artist like him. Talking to him few hrs ago he was still saying Dre don't go hard on em' explaining more then saying "the show must go on! let's all keep him in our thoughts as we know he will wake up in pain."

Reps for Malone declined to comment on the accident, pointing to his recent social media post.