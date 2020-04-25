Courtney Love, Krist Novoselic react to Post Malone's Nirvana tribute concert: 'Goosebumps!'

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images; Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

There we were, and he entertained us. Post Malone staged his Nirvana tribute concert via livestream on Friday, raising over $2 million for coronavirus relief — and earning the approval of two key Nirvana figures.

During the 80-minute livestream, Malone, backed by a band joining him remotely, covered such favorites as "Come As You Are," "Heart-Shaped Box," "About a Girl," and "Stay Away," very lyrically appropriate in the age of social distancing. (Notably lacking in the setlist was "Smells Like Teen Spirit.") So far, the concert has raised over $2.8 million in donations to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Google has pledged to match up to $5 million of the donations made during the event.

As the concert progressed, both Courtney Love, widow of Nivana frontman Kurt Cobain, and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic shared their approval of Malone's performance on social media. Novoselic live-tweeted during the stream, writing, "So proud of @PostMalone and crew," and later, "I don't think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!!"

Love, meanwhile, praised Malone on Instagram, writing, "GOOSEBUMPS! F--- YES. Go have a margarita @postmalone. nothing but love from here." She also added, "#stylingbyme," apparently referring to Malone's Cobain-esque dress.

Love had previously expressed her approval of the concert on Instagram, wishing Malone luck and thanking health care workers as well as Cobain. "thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this f---ing covid19 virus. I approve the usage," she wrote.

You can watch the full virtual concert above, and you can still make a donation on YouTube.

