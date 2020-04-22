Here we are now, entertain us: Post Malone to cover Nirvana songs for coronavirus relief

Image zoom Luigi Rizzo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images; Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Post Malone is getting in the teen spirit. The Grammy-nominated rapper announced Wednesday that he'll be throwing it back and raising money for coronavirus relief by covering some of his favorite Nirvana songs during a YouTube livestream.

Taking place Friday, April 24, at 6 p.m. ET, the livestream will raise funds for the UN Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to help the World Health Organization. Google will be matching up to $5 million dollars of the donations made during the event.

Malone's tribute to Nirvana shouldn't come as a huge surprise, as clues on his own body point to the Seattle grunge band's influence on his life. The rapper has a face tattoo that reads "Stay Away," matching the Nevermind track, as well as knuckle tattoos commemorating his favorite artists whose lives were cut short, including Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. (April 5 marked the 26th anniversary of Cobain's death at 27.)

Malone has previously covered Nirvana on tour, including their song "All Apologies." He has also has publicly paid homage to legendary artists in the past. At the 2018 VMAs, Malone performed alongside Aerosmith for a clash of past and present rock stars, while, um, singing his song "Rock Star."

Malone released his latest album, Hollywood's Bleeding, in September, and recently appeared in the Netflix action flick Spenser Confidential, opposite Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke.

Watch a teaser for the Nirvana livestream above.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: