Watch Post Malone go country and cover Brad Paisley's 'I'm Gonna Miss Her' at Texas benefit

The rapper performed at We're Texas, an event organized by Matthew McConaughey and his wife to raise funds for those affected by the winter storms in the state last month.

Post Malone is going country for a cause.

On Sunday, during a performance at the We're Texas benefit — a virtual music event organized by Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camilla Alves to raise money for those affected by the brutal winter weather that shook the state back in February — the rapper treated the audience to a rendition of Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)." Released in 2002, the No. 1 hit has become one of Paisley's most well known songs.

"I'm very grateful and very happy to be a part of this," said Malone at the start of his set for which he was accompanied by Dwight Yoakam's band. "We've got a couple great musicians and we're just here to play some of my favorite country-esque tunes, and just have a good time."

Those great musicians also included the likes of George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, Kelly Clarkson and Kacey Musgraves, who were all in virtual attendance to raise money for their fellow Texans.

Paisley wasn't the only country musician Malone covered, the singer also performed a version of "You Can Have the Crown," from Sturgill Simpson's 2013 album, High Top Mountain. Among the other non-country performers at the We're Texas benefit were Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Khalid, and Kirk Franklin.

