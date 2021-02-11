Post Malone evolves into animated nightmare fuel for a virtual Pokémon concert

Bet you didn't have this on your 2021 bingo card.

Post Malone is headlining a virtual concert, which isn't unheard of in the time of COVID. What makes today's news standout is that the singer-rapper is getting an animated avatar that inadvertently looks like the stuff of nightmares and said concert is Pokémon themed.

A Virtual Concert Experience Featuring Post Malone will be held on Feb. 27 — otherwise known as Pokémon Day. It'll be free to view on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as on Pokémon's 25th-anniversary website starting at 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, so this is just one of many things coming out in the next few months. Katy Perry was announced as the premiere artist for the P25 Music program, which is described as "a collaboration with some of music's biggest names to create new songs, styles, and pop-culture moments, all through the lens of Pokémon." It appears she even recorded a song for the occasion. Animated Malone will be the launch activation for this program.

"I've been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome," he said in a statement.

Of course, all you have to do is train your brain not to retreat at the sight of his animated form.