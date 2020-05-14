Rapper Pop Smoke is getting a posthumous release for his debut album in June

Despite his death in February, plans to release rapper Pop Smoke's debut album are officially a go.

The rapper's manager Steven Victor posted artwork on Instagram Thursday along with the news that the project's release date is set for June 12.

Pop Smoke only stepped onto the scene last year, capturing the hearts of New Yorkers with his innovative Brooklyn drill track "Welcome to the Party," which got an official remix featuring Nicki Minaj.

From there, the MC released two well-received mixtapes Meet the Woo and Meet the Woo 2, the latter of which was released the same month Pop Smoke was murdered during a home invasion in Los Angeles. He was only 20 years old when he died.

Prior to today's announcement regarding the release date for the as-yet-untitled debut album, Victor and Pop Smoke's family issued a statement: "The public show of support and grief, by everyone touched by Pop during his lifetime, has provided some semblance of comfort during these difficult times for his family, friends, and colleagues." The statement added that throughout this year, the rapper's collaborators will work with the rapper's estate on "sharing new music, as we continue to build Pop's legacy."

Rapper 50 Cent, who Pop Smoke considered as a mentor, has taken it upon himself to executive produce the album, using Instagram to solicit features from rappers like Roddy Ricch and Drake.

Victor tweeted that the artwork he shared on Thursday is not the official album cover, but Pop Smoke will definitely see dreams of releasing his debut album finally realized on June 12.