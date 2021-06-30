Pop-punk's everlasting legacy

Admittedly, "pop-punk" is a pretty malleable classification. Some say New York pioneers Ramones perfected it with the simple lyrics and three-chord splendor of their early music; others pinpoint the genre's emergence to later in the '70s, when the slashing guitars of punk combined with gooey melodies and heart-on-sleeve emotions. It's shape-shifted ever since, with bands like Bay Area revivalists Green Day and Chicagoland angst merchants Fall Out Boy becoming full-on pop stars whose roots remained in the DIY world. Encompassing springboard- bass minimalism, riff-heavy emo, lovelorn twee, and a record store's worth of other guitar-led sub-genres, "pop-punk" can be used to describe songs as varied as the Undertones' tension-filled "Teenage Kicks," Paramore's singsongy "That's What You Get," and Jimmy Eat World's motivational "The Middle." In recent years, its large tent has expanded even further, with acts like Lil Peep, Bad Bunny, and Juice WRLD taking cues from rock artists' swagger and riffing. Just look at the credits of Machine Gun Kelly's album: Aside from the Barker contributions, Downfall includes collaborations with crooner-MC Trippie Redd and melancholia specialist Iann Dior; those two artists' new collaborative single, "Shots in the Dark," pivots on the sort of guitar riff that wouldn't have been out of place during a mid-'00s episode of TRL.