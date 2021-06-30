Pop-punk's everlasting legacy
When Disney Channel star-turned-chart commander Olivia Rodrigo notched her second Hot 100 No.1 in May, she did so with a song that was far from the weepy "Drivers License." Instead, "Good 4 U," the third single from her debut full-length album, Sour, is all crashing guitars and petulant lyrics, with Rodrigo veering between "cryin' on the floor of [her] bathroom" and defiantly telling an ex to screw off as the chaos reigns around her.
Rodrigo's song is the latest sign that pop-punk is once again having a moment in the mainstream. Last year, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who'd made his name in hip-hop yet performed at alt-leaning festivals like Warped Tour and the Bamboozle over the years, released Tickets to My Downfall, a full-on rock album produced by Travis Barker — who achieved his pop-punk bona fides as drummer for the cheeky trio Blink- 182 — that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Bedroom-pop upstarts like girl in red and Chloe Moriondo have embraced the three-chords-and-big-emotions ideal. Meanwhile, the Barker-assisted "Transparent Soul" by Willow Smith trades in the gauzy textures of her early work for propulsive drums and gasped verses.
Admittedly, "pop-punk" is a pretty malleable classification. Some say New York pioneers Ramones perfected it with the simple lyrics and three-chord splendor of their early music; others pinpoint the genre's emergence to later in the '70s, when the slashing guitars of punk combined with gooey melodies and heart-on-sleeve emotions. It's shape-shifted ever since, with bands like Bay Area revivalists Green Day and Chicagoland angst merchants Fall Out Boy becoming full-on pop stars whose roots remained in the DIY world. Encompassing springboard- bass minimalism, riff-heavy emo, lovelorn twee, and a record store's worth of other guitar-led sub-genres, "pop-punk" can be used to describe songs as varied as the Undertones' tension-filled "Teenage Kicks," Paramore's singsongy "That's What You Get," and Jimmy Eat World's motivational "The Middle." In recent years, its large tent has expanded even further, with acts like Lil Peep, Bad Bunny, and Juice WRLD taking cues from rock artists' swagger and riffing. Just look at the credits of Machine Gun Kelly's album: Aside from the Barker contributions, Downfall includes collaborations with crooner-MC Trippie Redd and melancholia specialist Iann Dior; those two artists' new collaborative single, "Shots in the Dark," pivots on the sort of guitar riff that wouldn't have been out of place during a mid-'00s episode of TRL.
The broadening of who can get sweaty with pop-punk has probably been one of the most encouraging reasons for its resurgence. Even with the success of acts like Fefe Dobson (whose swinging "I Want You" is one of the best singles of the '00s) and Gym Class Heroes, pop-punk has been a very straight, white, and male realm for much of its existence. The way bedroom-pop artists — whether they're coming up with girl-crush guitar-pop gems or using riffs as a launchpad for emotionally forthright raps — have embraced its aesthetics has cracked the genre's homogeneity wide open while widening its sonic possibilities as well.
Then again, pop-punk never really went away. Genre-friendly festivals like Riot Fest, which boasts Machine Gun Kelly and newer guitar-wielding acts like Beach Bunny on its 2021 lineup, have been packing in fans by the thousands for years. Green Day and Fall Out Boy, both of whom have expanded their sound yet include chestnuts from their punk eras in concert, are on a co-headlining stadium tour this summer. Barker's Blink-182 topped the charts in 2016 with California, knocking Drake out of the top spot. And independent labels have been releasing top-notch pop-punk all along, from last year's bubblegum-crunch Things I Never Said, by the New York-based Oceanator, to this year's speedy Gami Gang, by the D.C. duo Origami Angel.
Playlists on streaming services have also helped keep one idea of pop-punk alive. But part of its nostalgic pull has also been fueled by TikTok, which prioritizes a great chorus over everythinng. The Maryland punkers All Time Low were Warped Tour staples in the '00s and '10s, and their breathless 2007 track "Dear Maria, Count Me In" went double platinum. They've steadily released albums and gone on tours since "Maria" was in heavy rotation on MTV, but in December, the TikTok user @yungricepatty posted a clip soundtracked by the song, prompting people to declare that their love for pop-punk wasn't just a phase. It revealed a groundswell of support for the music's sound and ethos, one that crossed lines of genre and personality type. one that crossed lines of genre and personality type. "I always knew Dear Maria would be a massive TikTok song when we wrote it in 2006," frontman Alex Gaskarth tweeted sardonically in January.
Perhaps the most important quality of pop-punk that tends to get overlooked in the chatter about its periodic resurgences: It's fun. Which is why it's the ideal genre to boil over in 2021. After a year-plus of lockdowns and bad news, music with big guitars that encourages people to not only scream along but also express their catharsis by writing their own songs is exactly the escape valve cooped-up listeners need.
A version of this story appears in the August issue of Entertainment Weekly. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.
Related content: