The hip-hop star's attorney tells EW "this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation."

Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England.

A lawyer for rapper Playboi Carti, the hip-hop star known for songs like "Magnolia" and "Woke Up Like This," says the case against him will be dismissed after his client was arrested in December for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend.

"Mr. Carter was falsely accused," attorney Brian Steel said in a statement obtained by EW, referring to the rapper's legal name, Jordan Carter. "Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation."

EW reached out to representatives for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in Georgia.

The Fulton County Police Department confirmed to EW that Carter was taken into custody on Dec. 29. According to TMZ, his pregnant girlfriend told officers Carter had choked her over an argument concerning a paternity test.

The outlet also reported that the woman, who was 14 weeks pregnant at the time, was pulled out of her car by Carter as she attempted to contact police. He was booked for felony aggravated assault.