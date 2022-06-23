The British rock band remade the track in 2003, and their haunting rendition later appeared on the hit teen series The O.C. and The Vampire Diaries.

Placebo goes 'Running Up That Hill' to remind us they once covered Kate Bush's song

Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" is topping the charts thanks to the fourth season of Stranger Things, but the song was initially associated with some other popular TV shows.

The British band Placebo covered the alt-pop singer's 1985 track in 2003, and their haunting rendition appeared on the hit teen series The O.C. It made an appearance in the season 4 premiere of the drama in 2006 and quickly climbed the charts then. It was also used in the pilot episode of The Vampire Diaries in 2009.

Now the group is reminding us that they are also a part of "Running Up That Hill" history. With Bush's version ascending to No. 1 on the U.K. charts and younger audiences now discovering the singer, the rockers have shared their recent live performance of the single.

They included it in their setlist for their June 4 Rock Am Ring show in Nürburg, Germany.

Frontman Brian Molko of the British band "Placebo" is on stage at the open-air festival "Rock im Park". It is one of the biggest music festivals in Bavaria. After a two-year break from the festival, around 75,000 music fans celebrated exuberantly at "Rock im Park". Placebo frontman Brian Molko | Credit: Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images

"Running Up That Hill - our cover of Kate Bush's iconic song - live from @rockamring 2022," they captioned the video, which they posted Wednesday on Twitter.

Placebo's version of "Running Up That Hill" later popped up in the unjustly underrated vampire drama Daybreakers (2010). Starring Ethan Hawke, the movie centers on a world now entirely made up of vamps after the human race has been devoured. There's just one problem: They're running out of blood. The tune was also a perfect fit for the eerily somber film's trailer.

Bush has since expressed her gratitude to Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

"I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage and taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place," Bush wrote in a statement on her website. "I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people's lives. I'm overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it's all happening really fast, as if it's being driven along by a kind of elemental force."

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Photo of Kate BUSH (Photo by RB/Redferns); STRANGER THINGS. Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Kate Bush; Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in 'Stranger Things' | Credit: RB/Redferns; Netflix

She added, "I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way."

