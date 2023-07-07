Beyoncé may have just broken Pittsburgh's soul.

The Steel City Beyhive endured a massive loss this week when news dropped that the musical icon would no longer be coming to town as part of her Renaissance World Tour. Acrisure Stadium announced that the Aug. 3 stop of the tour had been scrapped due to "production logistics and scheduling issues." Those who purchased tickets will receive refunds.

When it comes to the absence of tour dates, politicians can't seem to help but weigh in these days, and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey issued a statement on social media Wednesday saying the city was not only "deeply disappointed" by the news, but had been "fully prepared to welcome [Beyoncé] to Pittsburgh and honor her with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments."

Beyoncé Beyoncé | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Gainey added, "We are in conversations with the promoter for the event in order to gain an understanding about what led to the cancellation, and if there is anything we can do as a city to find a new date or location for her show."

Beyoncé has not publicly responded to that invitation. EW has reached out to her reps for comment.

The canceled Pittsburgh show wasn't the only change made to the Renaissance tour, though it was the most drastic. Other changes include Seattle's Sept. 13 show being postponed a day, and Kansas City's Sept. 18 show being postponed to Oct. 1. Statements from Lumen Field and Arrowhead Stadium also cited "production logistics and scheduling issues." For both dates, all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Beyoncé, who kicked off her Renaissance tour May 1 in Stockholm, recently wrapped the European leg and is set for her first North American date in Toronto on July 8. The multi-act set is 31 songs long, drawing most heavily on Beyoncé's critically acclaimed seventh album, while also making time for beloved staples like "Love on Top," "Formation" and "Crazy in Love."