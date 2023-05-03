Pitbull tries to teach Howard Stern to dance — and it goes about as well as you'd expect

Howard Stern was ready to yell "timber" — because it was going down at the SiriusXM Miami Studios.

During a visit from certified good time, Miami rapper Pitbull, the radio host attempted to get his groove back, or maybe just find it in the first place, and Pitbull did his best to give him a helping hand. And hip.

Howard Stern and Pitbull Howard Stern and Pitbull | Credit: Jason Kaplan

On SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Stern mentioned how "cool" Pitbull danced, and right on cue his 2014 hit "Fireball" started playing — which is always an invitation to get down on the nearest floor handy.

"Dancing is everything," Pitbull told Stern. "I keep telling people, you don't need to know how to dance. You just have to let — whatever the beat's telling you to do, do it."

The beat was telling Stern to get up out of his chair and put some boogie in those narrow hips. But first, he had to get over some trepidation.

"I look like a douche when I dance," Stern admitted. Pitbull, having grown up around "booty-shaking music," told Stern about the various dances he'd learned by the time he was in second or third grade, like the classic Doo Doo Brown.

And then things took a turn. Stern, inspired by "Fireball," tried to demonstrate to Pitbull how he, Pitbull, dances. The "Feel This Moment" rapper decided he'd feel this moment, too, and got up to join Stern.

It's not too long before Stern is out of breath, but an important lesson is learned by all. Namely, sometimes what the beat is telling you is to stay seated.

Watch the moment below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.