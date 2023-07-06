Pink pauses concert for snack break: 'I'm gonna eat my damn chocolate'

The singer halted a cover of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" to have a bite and reset.

Fans at a recent Pink performance in Austria learned a little about the pop star during the show: She enjoys Bob Dylan, and she enjoys chocolate.

During the Vienna concert, the "So What" singer sat at a piano for a cover of Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love," off the folk legend's Time Out of Mind. But after a short introduction, as seen in a TikTok video shared after the concert, Pink paused the cover. "S---," she said, "I knew this wouldn't be a good night for this."

Pink quickly dove back into the song before taking a second break. "I'm gonna eat my damn chocolate," she announced before taking a bite. "I can't concentrate."

The video shows fans screaming in approval as she chews before getting back to the task at hand. "If you guys could just make out with each other and not look at me, I think this would go better," Pink said before starting the Dylan cover from the top.

She later retweeted the video from her own account, adding, "Leave it to me to really f*ck up a beautiful song."

The candid chocolate moment was a pause of Pink's own making. Her recent European tour dates, however, have not been short on unexpected pauses. She was given a wheel of Brie cheese during one stop on the tour.

On another, she was handed human ashes.

The latter incident took place during a show in London, where the 43-year-old singer was handed a bag of something powdery during her set. On video, Pink can be heard responding, "Is this your mom?" It appears that there was an affirmative response. Before carrying on as though she wasn't just handed human ashes, Pink added, "I don't know how I feel about this." Fair.

