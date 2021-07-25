Pink offers to pay fines for Norwegian women's beach handball team as they protest 'sexist' bikini mandate

Pink is offering her support – vocally and financially – to the Norwegian women's beach handball team.

The pop superstar reacted to the sports decision that's gone viral, where the team was fined 150 Euros apiece (for a total of 1,500 Euros, or about $1766) for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms to play in the European Beach Handball Championships bronze medal match last Sunday.

"I'm VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR 'uniform'. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM," Pink wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

The European Handball Federation imposed the fine, for what the organization called "improper clothing."

As the story gained traction, those unfamiliar with the sport's uniform regulations found out that while the men's teams can wear shorts, "Female athletes must wear bikini bottoms… with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg. The side width must be of a maximum of 10 centimeters," according to the rules.

And Pink isn't the only star calling out the uniform rule.

Tennis great Billie Jean King also tweeted about the bikini bottoms, writing, "The sexualization of women athletes must stop."

Since the team wore the shorts, and the criticism over women's uniforms was heard far and wide, EHF President Michael Wiederer said it was planning to make changes.

"I can confirm that the EHF will do all it can to ensure that a change of athlete uniform regulations can be implemented," Wiederer said in a statement.

"Significant efforts will be made in order to further promote the sport in the best way possible for everyone, regardless of gender," the statement continued.