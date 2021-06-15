Roger Waters says 'no f---in' way' to Instagram using Pink Floyd song in ad

The musician also questions how Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg became "one of the most powerful idiots in the world."

Roger Waters said Pink Floyd doesn't need any Instagram money, sharing at a recent event that the band denied the social media company's request to use "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2" in an advertisement, even though they offered a "huge, huge amount of money."

The revelation came at a pro-Julian Assange event last week, where Waters held a folder said to have the Instagram inquiry in it, and shared his response in front of the audience, saying "The answer is, 'F-- you. No f-in' way.'"

A spokesperson for Facebook specifies that it was Instagram's marketing team that had reached out to Waters, and says, "We respect the decisions made by musicians and creators on whether or not they would like to work with us."

The band has previously said they only want their music to be used for a good cause, and Waters felt this particular use of the 1979 song would be intended to "make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is... so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out into the general public so the general public can go, 'What? No. No More.'"

Roger Waters; Mark Zuckerberg Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, left, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. | Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images; ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Waters concluded his rant by turning his criticism specifically to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, the corporation that owns Instagram, questioning how he made his way from making an app to rate women's appearances to becoming "one of the most powerful idiots in the world."