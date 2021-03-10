Pink Floyd to release live album of legendary 1990 Knebworth performance

Pink Floyd will be releasing a live album on April 30 of their highly lauded 1990 performance in the English village of Knebworth for the first time on CD, vinyl, and digital.

"There is something special about Knebworth," Pink Floyd's drummer Nick Mason said in a statement. "We all still have fond memories of playing there in the '70s, and this show was no different. As a North London boy this was almost a home game, but with the added delight of being the re-assembly of the band after a fairly mega tour that had lasted for well over a year."

"It was also an opportunity to get the wonderful Candy Dulfer to play—I had been a fan of hers for quite a while, and it was just a shame we didn't have an opportunity to utilize her for more," he continued. "We also had our dear friend Michael Kamen guesting. Michael had contributed so much to PF over the previous 10 years, it's great to have something of his playing on the recording."

The new release will include "Shine on You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5)," "The Great Gig in the Sky," "Wish You Were Here," "Sorrow," "Money," "Comfortably Numb," and "Run Like Hell."