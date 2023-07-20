It showed up as the singer performed "When I Get There."

Heart-shaped cloud appears in the sky over Pink as she dedicates song to late father on tour

Pink felt the love from above during a recent concert in Europe, as the Grammy winner shared a video of a heart-shaped cloud hovering over her after she dedicated a song to her late father on the Munich stop of her ongoing Trustfall tour.

While on stage in early July, the 43-year-old singer performed the album cut "When I Get There" in memory of her father, Jim Moore, a Vietnam War veteran who died in 2021 at the age of 75 after a battle with prostate cancer. A fan captured a video of what appeared to be a heart-shaped cloud forming near the venue, and Pink shared the clip to her Instagram story on Wednesday.

"[Pink] just captured the most beautiful moment possible," read the original video caption on TikTok. "He is watching over you!"

After losing her father, Pink released "When I Get There" in February as the third single from Trustfall. The ballad's accompanying music video includes footage of him surprising her in a dressing room amid other images of the superstar interacting with her family.

Pink spoke about living without her dad in a PEOPLE cover story earlier this year.

"When a daughter loses her father, your first thought is, 'No one's ever going to love me like that again,' and it's a very lonely feeling," she said. "I wish I could talk to him sometimes and ask him more questions."

P!NK performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 Pink | Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Oddly, the heart cloud's appearance wasn't the Trustfall tour's first moment involving a deceased parent. In June, a fan shocked Pink by throwing a bag of their mother's ashes on stage in the middle of one of her songs.

"Is this your mom?" Pink said at London's BST Hyde Park. "I don't know how I feel about this."

Watch a heart-shaped cloud appear over Pink's stage in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.