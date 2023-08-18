She honored her fellow pop star by updating her 2001 hit "Don't Let Me Get Me."

The 43-year-old "So What" singer honored her fellow pop star by updating the lyrics to her 2001 hit "Don't Let Me Get Me" while performing at the Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday night.

The fiery pop track, which details Pink's deepest insecurities and desire to become someone else, originally contained the lyrics "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears / She's so pretty / That just ain't me." In video footage from the show shared on social media, Pink can be seen swapping out the words and instead singing, "Tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears."

"She's so pretty," she continued. "That just ain't me." The change was met with cheers from the crowd.

Pink, who is currently on her Summer Carnival tour, previously told PEOPLE that she never intended to diss Spears by name-dropping her in the song. "People think I was picking on Britney on 'Don't Let Me Get Me,' but I've always felt like a big sister to her," she said. "I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world."

She added, "I wish her well. I cover her in light all day long."

Pink, Britney Spears Pink; Britney Spears | Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; J. Merritt/Getty Images

The Grammy winner's lyric swap happened as news broke that Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, had filed for divorce from her after 14 months of marriage.

"After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

He added, "S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous], so I will just ask for everyone, including media, to be kind and thoughtful."

