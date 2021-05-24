Watch Pink's dazzling aerial performance with daughter Willow at Billboard Music Awards

The mother-daughter duo delivered a beautiful corde lisse routine to their duet "Cover Me in Sunshine."

Pink showed exactly why she's deserving of the Icon Award with a stunning performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.

The pop star, 41, and her daughter, 9-year-old Willow Sage Hart, took the awards show stage and pulled off an aerial routine amidst a medley of the singer's songs.

What began with Pink carrying out Willow and laying her down to sleep to the sound of "Cover Me in Sunshine" — which is the duet this mother-daughter pair released this year — then lifted off through a corde lisse performance.

Pink threw it back to more of her classic songs without Willow, including "Who Knew," "Get the Party Started," and "Just Give Me a Reason." But it was this sweet moment that viewers were still talking about the morning after.

Pink had earlier posed with her kids, Willow and 4-year-old Jameson Moon Hart, on the red carpet as she prepared to accept the Icon Award later that night.

"Willow nailed it!" she said during her acceptance speech about her daughter's performance. "Jameson, nailing it."

Pink and Willow previously collaborated on a cover album of the Greatest Showman soundtrack, which featured them singing "A Million Dreams." In an interview leading up to the Billboard Music Awards, the singer told EW that she's obsessed with "A Million Dreams" songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who also wrote her song "All I Know So Far."

"Ever since I redid 'A Million Dreams' with Willow I've been in love with them," she said. "I'm a total theater nerd, and I thought who better to write the story of my life than story writers like that – and so, the song ended up being a letter to my daughter."

Watch Pink and Willow's performance in the video above.