Phoebe Bridgers' guitar may not be intact anymore after being smashed against an amplifier during a recent Saturday Night Live performance, but that didn't stop it from selling for a whopping $101,500 at the GLAAD Media Awards auction

"Phoebe Bridgers' unforgettable SNL guitar smash has now gone from a much buzzed about performance and morphed into an important moment of giving back to the LGBTQ community," Anthony Ramos, GLAAD's head of talent said in a statement provided to EW, confirming the amount. "Phoebe is such a visible, out powerhouse in the music industry and we knew that the item was special, but we were so pleasantly surprised to see such a large amount of money raised that will go directly into our work to support and uplift LGBTQ people. Thank you, Phoebe!"

During a Feb. 6 SNL episode hosted by Dan Levy, Bridgers smashed her guitar against a fake amplifier during a performance of her song, "I Know the End." Despite pushback on social media from fellow musicians like rocker David Crosby and Jason Isbell, Bridgers took the stunt in stride, cheekily posting things like "next time I'll just burn it and it'll be more expensive," on her Instagram.

There were 125 bids made on the guitar, which sold after a bidding war between two buyers, according to details on the auction website. The identity of the winning bidder has not been revealed.