Phoebe Bridgers recruits Jackson Browne for new version of 'Kyoto'

Phoebe Bridgers' victory lap continues. The singer-songwriter's acclaim has only grown since she released her latest album, Punisher, last spring. She's since smashed a guitar on Saturday Night Live, scored a No. 1 Billboard hit as the result of a Twitter bet, and garnered four nominations going into this Sunday's Grammy Awards.

One of those nominations is for Best New Artist, and in the run-up to this year's Grammys, a new Spotify Singles release will come each day this week featuring a current Best New Artist contender reimagining one of their own songs as well as covering a song from a past nominee in tribute. Bridgers' release, which came Tuesday, features her cover of "Summer's End," by the late John Prine (who was nominated for Best New Artist in 1973, losing out to the band America), as well as a new version of her song "Kyoto."

For the latter, Bridgers has recruited legendary singer-songwriter Jackson Browne. This is the second major reimagining of the song, following her Copycat Killer EP last year, which recruited multi-instrumentalist Rob Moose to reconfigure multiple Punisher tracks. Both alternate versions are mellower and more downtempo than the original version of "Kyoto," which is pretty poppy by Bridgers' standards (which maybe explains why it got Grammy nominations for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song).

"It was definitely a fun surprise to have accidentally written a fun song," Bridgers told EW last year.

Listen to the new versions below, and stay tuned to see if Bridgers wins any trophies this Sunday.