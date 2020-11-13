Phoebe Bridgers covers the Goo Goo Dolls in the wake of Joe Biden win

There were many reasons to vote for Joe Biden during this month's presidential election. More than 75 million Americans did so, setting a new record for most amount of votes cast for a U.S. presidential candidate ever. Some of those people surely voted out of general distaste for President Donald Trump, while others voted in the hope of a better handling of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis or because of Biden's promises to take action on issues like health care and climate change. But an underrated benefit of Biden's victory is that now we all get to hear Phoebe Bridgers cover the Goo Goo Dolls.

The promise has been fulfilled. In the midst of Election Day on Nov. 3, Bridgers made a simple offer to her hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers: "If Trump loses I will cover 'Iris' by the Goo Goo Dolls." As many stressed-out Americans can attest, this year's election results took longer than usual to become official, thanks to the record number of mail-in ballots done in response to the dangers of COVID-19. But now that Biden's victory has been declared, Bridgers has made good on her offer, and released her cover of "Iris." She even recruited Maggie Rogers to help.

The new "Iris" can be streamed and purchased on Bandcamp now, with proceeds benefitting Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight organization in Georgia ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff elections there in January. Listen to the track above.