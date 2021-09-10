Phil Collins says his health challenges have left him unable to play the drums

When Genesis finally embarks on its reunion tour in October, things will look a little different.

The band's singer and drummer, Phil Collins, revealed in a joint interview with BBC Breakfast and his bandmates that he would not be drumming with the band at all because of health issues. Instead, his son Nic will do so in his place. Collins will still provide the vocals, but will be sitting down.

"I'm kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son," Collins said of the news.

When asked if he's currently able to do any sort of drumming, Collins responded, "No. I'd love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way," he said.

In the interview, Collins also implied that this might be his last time touring.

"We're all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed," he said. "I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don't know if I want to go out on the road anymore."

First announced in March 2020 (and subsequently postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic), Genesis' The Last Domino? Tour 2021 will begin this fall, marking their first tour in 14 years. Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford will headline the line-up.