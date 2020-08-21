Pharrell and Jay-Z link up to deliver new single 'Entrepreneur' — listen now

Hot off his appearance in Beyoncé's new visual album Black Is King, music genius Pharrell Williams has teamed up with the singer's husband, Jay-Z, to share a new Black empowerment anthem titled "Entrepreneur."

The prolific producer, rapper, and singer told Time that "the intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with.

"Especially as someone of color," Williams added, "there's a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you're starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?"

The video backs up that message by featuring several Black business owners who have lifted up their communities.

On the song, Jay-Z adds to the discourse with provocative lyrics like "Black Twitter, what's that? When Jack gets paid, do you? / For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs," of course referencing billionaire Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Watch the video for "Entrepreneur" above.