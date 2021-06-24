Perez Hilton regrets how he treated Britney Spears: 'I absolutely apologize and carry deep shame'

The gossip columnist appeared on SkyNews to speak about Spears' conservatorship trial and offered an apology for his past behavior.

Gossip writer Perez Hilton is expressing remorse over the way he once treated Britney Spears. During an interview with SkyNews about Spears' conservatorship trial, Hilton told host Kay Burley that he takes "full accountability" for his past behaviors.

"I can't say I was just young and dumb. I think we know a lot more and I think a lot of folks, myself included, were shocked and alarmed for her young children," Hilton said. "I know I didn't express myself as well as I could have. I didn't lead with empathy and compassion," he said. "I absolutely apologize and carry deep shame and regret."

When Burley asked Hilton what he would say if he could sit down and chat with her now, he admitted that he emailed Spears a letter last year where he apologized privately, as well as publicly.

"But I just want to hug her. I think she just needs love, because I cannot imagine the betrayal and the sadness and the emptiness that she must feel believing and knowing and experiencing this total lack of not support," he added. He also said that he felt "duped" by sources close to Spears who made him believe the pop star wasn't able to speak for herself.

On Wednesday, Spears appeared in court to break her silence on the conservatorship she's been living with since 2008.

"I just want my life back," Spears told Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny, appearing virtually at the hearing. "It's been 13 years and it's been enough. It makes no sense to make a living for so many people and be told I'm not good enough, that I'm great at what I do and I allow these people to control what I do, it makes no sense at all."

Multiple celebrities, including Spears' ex Justin Timberlake, rallied in support to #FreeBritney on social media.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," Timberlake tweeted.