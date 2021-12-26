Peloton members can now exercise and cry to Red (Taylor's Version)

Peloton members can now simultaneously break a sweat and ruminate on love lost.

On Christmas Day, Peloton announced a collaboration with Taylor Swift for its final 2021 Artist Series. The Grammy winner's re-released album Red (Taylor's Version) now soundtracks on-demand classes, including cycling, yoga, running, and more.

Peloton shared the news on Instagram. "Some guessed it. Even more hoped for it," the post read. "Experience class after class, song after song of Red (Taylor's Version) in one of the most anticipated Artist Series we've ever made. All of the heartbreak. All of the hope. All of the classes."

Swift's music had been used in various classes before, but in 2019, her discography was removed after music publishers filed a copyright lawsuit against Peloton. The fitness brand first teased the collaboration on Dec. 13, vaguely writing on social media, "You won't want to miss this one."

It didn't take long for Swift sleuths to put two and two together, given that it was shared on Swift's birthday. The latest collaboration joins a slew of other notable Peloton Artist Series classes, including Beyoncé, Spice Girls, Lizzo, Billy Joel, and The Beatles.

Swift debuted Red (Taylor's Version), a re-released version of her 2012 album, in November. The extended, 10-minute version of fan-favorite "All Too Well" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart that month, dethroning Don McLean's "American Pie," which clocks at around 8 minutes, as the longest-running song to achieve No. 1 status.