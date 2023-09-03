Mom and Dad had a night out with Mother Bey.

The Stan-dalorian: Pedro Pascal was 'f---ing dying' at a Beyoncé concert with his BFF Sarah Paulson

Renaissance Show More About Renaissance type Movie genre Animated

Stars — they freak all the way out at seeing Beyoncé just like us.

This weekend, actress and Mother Sarah Paulson and "Your Cool, Slutty Daddy" Pedro Pascal took some time out for themselves and went to the Los Angeles leg of the Renaissance World Tour.

Paulson filmed her bestie Pascal absolutely losing his mind as Queen Bey, fresh off a mayorship in the Bay Area, performed "Black Parade."

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Actors Sarah Paulson (L) and Pedro Pascal attend the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal | Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

"I'm f---ing dying!" the Mandalorian and Last of Us star exclaimed after encasing the whole head of his friend, Pitch Perfect author Mickey Rapkin, in his hands.

Before the video ends, Pascal can be heard very clearly screaming above Beyoncé, "I! AM! F---ING! DYING!"

We are happy to report that Pascal is still very much alive, though he may not have returned to his physical body yet.

But in all fairness, this is the one and only acceptable reaction to seeing Mrs. Carter live.

Already the pop legend's highest-grossing trek, the Renaissance World Tour wraps Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Mo., leaving thousands of Bey stans, Pedro Pascal very much included, metaphorically dead in its wake.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: