Pearl Jam cancels show after Eddie Vedder's throat is damaged during Europe's heat wave

The extreme circumstances of the heat, dust, and smoke during the band's stop in France damaged the frontman's throat, the band says.

Pearl Jam has canceled a show in Austria after frontman Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during a recent tour stop in France.

The rock band previously performed at Lollapalooza Paris on July 17; the "extreme circumstances" of the heat, dust, and smoke from Europe's unprecedented heat wave and wildfires ultimately impacted Vedder's health, Pearl Jam said in an apologetic statement shared Wednesday on social media.

Vedder "has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered," the band's statement read. "This is brutal news and horrible timing… for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend."

"As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play," the statement continued. "And Ed wants to play. There's just no throat available at this time."

Tickets for the show, initially scheduled at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, will be refunded at point of purchase, the band said, reiterating that they are "very deeply sorry." It's unclear if the band will resume with the next stop of their tour, which is scheduled at the O2 Arena in Prague for July 22. The European leg of their tour will conclude on July 25 in Amsterdam before the band treks to North America in September.

Eddie Vedder Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Amidst a record heat wave in Europe, wildfires have been raging in southwestern France and Italy, while Portugal reported more than 1,000 heat wave-related deaths, according to Reuters. Elsewhere, Britain shattered its record for highest-temperature at 40.3 degrees Celsius, which translates to about 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit, per AP.