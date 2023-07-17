The affable A-lister stayed for the entire shoot, giving the fan the "best day' of their life.

Paul Rudd agreed to be in the music video of a fan he met at a Taylor Swift concert

That darn Paul Rudd.

Just when you think you couldn't love him anymore, you hear a story like this. Claud, an indie artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records, ran into Rudd at a Taylor Swift concert and decided to introduce themselves.

Next thing they know, they're dancing with Rudd in their "A Good Thing" music video.

In a TikTok, Claud explains how Rudd came through thanks in part to the seemingly never-ending Eras Tour.

Claud saw Rudd in the VIP tent during one of Swift's shows and approached him, explaining that they had a song on their album Supermodels called "Paul Rudd."

"He was so nice about it and he gave me his email and he was like, 'Send it to me! I'd love to hear your album,'" Claud says, noting that they couldn't believe Rudd entrusted them with his email.

Claud goes on to discuss the meaning behind the "Paul Rudd" song, explaining that, "It's me trying to envision myself as this cool and confident, charismatic, lovable character," like the song's namesake, despite feeling that they are "often not."

Rudd, to Claud's surprise, actually responded and loved the album — so much so that he agreed to be in the video for "A Good Thing." Rudd gamely donned a mailman uniform and delivered an inspired monologue about a visually-impaired ferret.

"He came for the whole entire day," Claud explained in their TikTok. "He stayed for like five hours, and we shot that whole scene and danced outside."

"It was the best day of my life," they added.