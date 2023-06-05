A plaintiff under the name Jane Roe alleges the English DJ and producer masturbated in front of her on several different occasions.

DJ and record producer Paul Oakenfold has been accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by his former personal assistant.

A plaintiff under the name Jane Roe filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles on Friday and alleged she was fired from a management company that represented Oakenfold after she reported him for sexual harassment. According to Roe, she was hired by New Frequency Management and Paul Stepanek Management, both listed as co-defendants in the suit, in October 2022 to serve as a personal assistant to Oakenfold, who she alleged masturbated in front of her on four separate incidents when "aware" that she "could not escape."

In the filing reviewed by EW, Roe, who was 23 at the time of employment, said the unwanted and unwelcomed harassment began immediately, with Oakenfold exposing himself to her on her first day on the job. During another occasion, Oakenfold masturbated in the passenger seat of a car while Roe was driving him home from the post office, she alleged, with the DJ masturbating for "longer periods of time" on each separate date.

Paul Oakenfold Paul Oakenfold | Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty for iHollywood Film Fest

Roe claimed management presented her with a non-disclosure agreement after she reported Oakenfold, which she signed "under duress." When she returned to work and not as the DJ's assistant, Roe said her hours were "dramatically reduced" before she was ultimately laid off due to "lack of work" in March 2023. "The proffered reason, however, was false, given that Plaintiff was replaced by someone else hired by Oakenfold to fulfill Plaintiff's duties," the filing read.

Roe is seeking damages in excess of $25,000, citing retaliation in violation of California labor codes, harassment, failure to prevent harassment, and discrimination.

"Our client has shown tremendous courage in coming forward about Mr. Oakenfold's sexual harassment," Jonathan M. Genish, an attorney for Roe, said in a statement to EW. "Our legal team is fully committed to holding him and the other defendants accountable for their egregious actions. We hope that this case will continue to shed light on the prevalence of such misconduct and encourage others who have experienced similar acts to reach out and seek justice."

Oakenfold, 59, is a Grammy-nominated producer and trance DJ who has remixed songs for major artists like Britney Spears, U2, Rolling Stones, and Madonna.

Representatives for Oakenfold and Stepanek did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.