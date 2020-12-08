Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono remember John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death

Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the day John Lennon was fatally shot. Dec. 8 continues to be a sad day for music fans across the globe, and even more so for the people who actually knew him. Paul McCartney, whose artistic collaboration with Lennon in the Beatles was one of the most successful of the 20th century, tweeted that he was remembering happy times on the occasion.

"A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world," McCartney wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of himself and Lennon, credited to his late first wife, Linda. "I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser!"

The other surviving member of the Beatles, Ringo Starr, tweeted his own photo of himself and Lennon, writing that Dec. 8, 1980, was the day "we all had to say goodbye to John." He asked "every music radio station in the world" to play "Strawberry Fields Forever," a Beatles song written by Lennon and named after a garden he used to play in as a child in Liverpool.

Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, also tweeted to mark the occasion. "The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience," Ono wrote, alongside a graphic about American gun violence statistics since Lennon was shot and killed four decades ago. She added that "after 40 years, Sean, Julian, and I still miss him." Sean and Julian Lennon posted their own tributes their late father on social media as well.