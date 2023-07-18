Paul McCartney to unpack his most-beloved songs on new podcast

Paul McCartney will take listeners inside the creation of songs like "Back in the USSR," "Let It Be," and "Eleanor Rigby."

Paul McCartney is inviting fans into his process once again. The legendary Beatles rocker is launching a podcast this fall that will explore the process of creating 12 of his most iconic songs.

The podcast, Welcome to McCartney: A Life in Lyrics, is a collaboration between McCartney and poet Paul Muldoon, with whom McCartney collaborated on his 2021 bestseller The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

Paul McCartney Paul McCartney | Credit: Keystone/Getty Images

Each episode focuses on a single song from McCartney's catalog, spanning his early Beatles work through his solo releases. The announcement notes that the conversations between McCartney and Muldoon dig into the stories, people, experiences, and art that inspired the songs. Episodes in the first season will center on classics like "Eleanor Rigby," "Back in the USSR," "Let It Be," "When Winter Comes," "Penny Lane," "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey," "Here Today," "Live and Let Die," "Magical Mystery Tour," "Jenny Wren," "Too Many People," and "Helter Skelter."

The process of creating the book resulted in more than 50 hours of recorded conversations between McCartney and Muldoon. "When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations," Muldoon says in the prologue episode released on Tuesday. "It was McCartney unfiltered."

Welcome to McCartney: A Life in Lyrics will release its first proper episode on September 20, with new episodes dropping weekly. Pushkin+ subscribers, however, will get access to the entire first season on the day it's released.

In November, McCartney and Muldoon's book will get a paperback release with additional chapters not present in the hardcover.

A second season of the podcast is already planned. It will arrive in February 2024 and focus on another 12 of McCartney's songs.

Listen to the podcast's prologue episode below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.