Paul McCartney welcomes surprise guests Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi for last show of U.S. tour

Paul McCartney ended his Got Back U.S. tour at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Thursday night by welcoming two local boys and fellow rock legends: Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.

The Boss performed his 1985 hit "Glory Days" and the Beatles' "I Wanna Be Your Man," while the Bon Jovi frontman sang "Happy Birthday" to McCartney, who turns 80 on Sunday. Finally, Springsteen played guitar for the show's encore in a version of the Fab Four's "The End," which originally appeared on their 1969 album Abbey Road.

Bruce Springsteen and Sir Paul McCartney backstage at The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

This isn't the first time in recent years that McCartney and Springsteen have flexed their icon statuses on stage together. In 2012, the former joined the latter and the E Street Band to perform "Twist and Shout" and "I Saw Her Standing There" at London's Hyde Park. Five years later, McCartney joined E Street Band member and The Sopranos actor Steven Van Zandt at London's Roundhouse to play "I Saw Her Standing There."

McCartney's tour began April 28 in Spokane, Wash., and has seen the musician travel to cities including Los Angeles, Orlando, Boston, and Baltimore. The rocker will next play the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on June 25 for a set planned to last longer than two hours.

