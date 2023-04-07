The British pop group came to prominence in the late '90s with hits like "Bring It All Back" and the TV series Miami 7.

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46, just over a month after the '90s British pop band announced a 25th-anniversary comeback tour.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," the official S Club 7 Twitter account posted. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."

A follow-up tweet continued, "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

No cause of death has been revealed.

S Club 7 formed in 1998, with the group consisting of seven members: Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Rachel Stevens, and Cattermole.

Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 attends the announcement of their "S Club 7 Reunited" reunion tour Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 | Credit: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Founded by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, the band became famous after starring in their own BBC series, Miami 7, and scoring cheery, chart-topping hits with songs like "Bring It All Back" and "Never Had a Dream Come True."

Rachel Stevens, Paul Cattermole, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett of S Club 7 S Club 7 after announcing their comeback tour in February | Credit: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Cattermole left the group in 2002, citing "creative differences," and they announced their full dissolution a year later. They reunited in 2015 before disbanding again, but they reassembled Feb. 13 of this year to announce a new comeback tour.