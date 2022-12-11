The Milwaukee Riverside Theater was evacuated following the threat, but police found no explosive devices.

Patti LaBelle will slay (sleigh?) a Christmas carol, even when she can't remember the lyrics, but something scarier derailed her recent holiday performance.

LaBelle was performing at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater on Saturday when she was abruptly rushed off the stage. According to the venue and the Milwaukee Police Department, there was a bomb threat that resulted in the Riverside Theater being evacuated.

Patti LaBelle removed from stage at Riverside Theater after bomb threat | FOX6 News Milwaukee. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHsSwzSiDyc. Credit: Fox 6 Patti LaBelle was rushed off the stage amid a bomb threat at her Milwaukee concert | Credit: Fox 6

"Tonight's @MsPattiPattishow at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department," the venue's Twitter account announced. "We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit."

"Regarding the bomb threat in the 100 block of W. Wisconsin, all patrons have been safely evacuated," Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren E. Allen Jr. said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Police are clearing the facility at this time. The investigation is fluid and ongoing."

The MPD added, "The building was searched by K9 units. No explosive devices were discovered. There is no threat to the public at this time."

In a video posted to Twitter by a fan, a surprised LaBelle can be seen being ushered off the stage by security, exclaiming "Wait!" before the microphone is taken from her hand.

The Riverside Theater says it's working with LaBelle to reschedule the show. Reps for LaBelle and the Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.