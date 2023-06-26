Patti LaBelle couldn't 'see the words' during her Tina Turner tribute at the BET Awards

The Godmother of Soul paid tribute to the Queen of Rock & Roll last night.

Patti LaBelle took the stage during Sunday night's BET awards to honor the late Tina Turner with a rendition of "The Best," the Bonnie Tyler single that Turner turned into a massive hit in 1989. But, much like her infamous Christmas carol gone wrong, LaBelle hit a lyrical snafu halfway through the song.

While belting out the ballad, LaBelle stumbled over lyrics and started ad-libbing lines of her own. "I'm trying, y'all," LaBelle told the crowd, just before the first chorus. She then improvised to the tune of the song, singing, "Oh lord, whatever, I can't see the words, I don't know."

But LaBelle powered through the song and the audience danced along, celebrating her performance with applause. Watch the moment above.

A BET spokesperson later told The Hollywood Reporter that LaBelle's view to the teleprompter was blocked by excited audience members.

"It was an extraordinary privilege to celebrate the life and legacy of Ms. Tina Turner at BET Awards 2023. Having the incomparable Ms. Patti LaBelle on our stage honoring one of her contemporaries was an equal privilege," they said in a statement. "Due to the crowd's enthusiasm, the teleprompter was obstructed, obscuring Ms. LaBelle's view of the lyrics. Nonetheless, we couldn't be more grateful to Ms. LaBelle for lending her incredible talent to this moment."

Patti LaBelle at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles Patti LaBelle at the BET Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

LaBelle is one of many celebrities to pay tribute to Turner since her passing. The beloved singer died at 83 in her home in Switzerland on May 23 after a long illness. Close friends, peers, collaborators, and fans have since taken the time to honor the star. The BET Awards were no exception.

The night also included a musical tribute to rapper Takeoff, who died in November 2022. Surviving Migos members Quavo and Offset performed the group's 2016 breakthrough hit, "Bad and Boujee."

