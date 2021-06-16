Paris Jackson and Willow Smith spontaneously left Red Table Talk to record a new song together

The pair felt so inspired by their energy on the talk show that they headed straight to the studio to record a new tune after their interview.

Paris Jackson and Willow Smith have channeled their harmonious friendship into even sweeter music.

The pair linked up to discuss the struggles of fame, growing up with celebrity fathers, self-harm, sex, love, mental health, and resilience on Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, which culminated in the duo carrying over the mutual inspiration they found in each other into the studio to record a new song.

As the interview ended, Jackson told Smith she'd love to help her lay down "backup vocals on a song," if she ever needed it. Smith immediately jumped at the idea, asking: "What are you doing after this? Should we just go to the studio?"

Paris Jackson and Willow Smith on Red Table Talk Paris Jackson and Willow Smith write a new song together on 'Red Table Talk.' | Credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook

The next shot sees Jackson and Smith sitting down together inside a recording booth, laughing with each other as they workshop lyrics and try out string arrangements for a new song.

Earlier during the appearance, Jackson - daughter of the late pop superstar Michael Jackson - performed a new solo song, "Freckles," and revealed that she suffers from PTSD as a result of years of paparazzi following her as a child.

Smith also recently unveiled a new Travis Barker-assisted single "Transparent Soul," which saw her venturing into rock music 11 years after she launched her career as a recording artist with the pop hit "Whip My Hair" when she was just nine years old.

Jackson's full Red Table Talk episode is now available on Facebook Watch.

