Paramore is pulling the plug on the final two shows of their North American tour so frontwoman Hayley Williams can tend to her health.

Williams, 34, revealed that it's been a rough road to recovery in the wake of a lung infection in a statement shared by the band Thursday, noting that she's now risking long-term damage following a particularly "scary" show in Seattle on Wednesday night.

"After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish this tour strong," Williams said, adding that she's been "doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn't have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations."

However, after "struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we're unfortunately realizing that it's past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for you all," she added. "I'm now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body."

Tickets for the two remaining shows in Portland and Salt Lake City will be refunded, the statement continued. "We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out."

In an Instagram Story shared Wednesday night on her own account, Williams said her lungs are "just not healing quickly enough to keep up," adding that attempting to finish the tour would be detrimental to her health. "It got a little scary tonight," she wrote. "I'm so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you."

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California Hayley Williams of Paramore | Credit: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

The canceled shows, as well as two other stops in Seattle and San Francisco, were previously postponed with the band citing sickness within the touring party. Williams then updated fans last month, sharing that she's been on antibiotics and steroids and has been trying her best to push through the infection. "Nobody would know this but I started getting sick in Houston (non contagious) and muscled my way all the way through L.A.," she shared at the time. "Adrenaline is a wonder! But by the time the excitement and the nerves from all the L.A. shenanigans wore off, my body just gave out."

The band kicked off their North American tour last October in California. They're scheduled to perform at the upcoming New Yorker Festival in October before heading overseas, kicking off in New Zealand in November before concluding in London in August 2024. It's unclear if the upcoming dates will be impacted.

