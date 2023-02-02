Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring due to ongoing spinal injury: 'I love you all'

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way."

Ozzy Osbourne is hopping off the tour bus.

On Wednesday, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman announced that he is officially retiring from touring due to ongoing health issues related to a spinal injury that he re-aggravated in 2019. The remaining UK and European dates of his No More Tours II tour, which were scheduled to start in May, have been canceled.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," Osbourne wrote in a social media statement. "As you all may know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine."

Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 Ozzy Osbourne has announced he will retire from touring. | Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Osbourne fractured multiple bones, including a vertebra in his neck, in a dangerous ATV accident in 2003. His condition worsened in 2019 when the "Crazy Train" singer suffered a "bad fall" that "screwed up all the vertebrae in my neck" and, at the time, required him to postpone European tour dates while he recovered.

Osbourne said in his statement that performing onstage in front of his fans has become his "one and only purpose" and noted that his "singing voice is fine" too.

"However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," he wrote. "I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required."

"Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F---- ME UP, more than you will ever know," he continued. "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

Osbourne concluded his statement by thanking his family, band, and fellow metal legends Judas Priest for their support. He added, "And of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life I never ever dreamed I would have. I love you all."

Initially announced in 2017, No More Tours II was postponed multiple times over the years due to Osbourne's health and the COVID-19 pandemic. Although fans won't be able to see him perform onstage, the Prince of Darkness is still rocking to this day — his last album, titled Patient Number 9, was released in September and is nominated for Best Rock Album at this year's Grammys.

