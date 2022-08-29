Ozzy Osbourne is "fed up" with the violence in the U.S. and after over two decades in Los Angeles, he's returning to his native U.K.

The musician revealed he's been impacted by the volume of mass shootings in America, noting both the rising number of school shootings and the lingering terror of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that struck the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

"Everything's f--king ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It's fucking crazy," Osbourne told The Observer.

The Las Vegas tragedy left 61 dead and 867 injured after a gunman opened fire from the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel while country singer Jason Aldean was onstage.

"And I don't want to die in America," Osbourne added. "I don't want to be buried in f--king Forest Lawn," Osbourne added.

Ozzy Osbourne Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While the 73-year-old is eager to leave, he notes that his wife, Sharon Osbourne, will have the final say in where they reside.

"I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go…. But, no, it's just time for me to come home."

The pair have put their Hancock Park mansion on the market and currently have plans to relocate to their home in Buckinghamshire, U.K.

Osbourne also plans to record new music once he settles back into British life. "You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day," he shared.

The Black Sabbath performer is currently gearing up for the release of his 11th solo album on Sept. 9. In 2020, the star shared his battle with Parkinson's disease with fans amid a series of health battles.